Chris King to miss third straight Islanders broadcast 

Islanders radio play-by-play man Chris King will miss his third consecutive game on Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocols.

King had not missed a game because of illness or injury in 25 years until two years ago, when he skipped one because he was getting tested (and cleared) upon experiencing chest pains.

Greg Picker, King’s longtime announcing partner, will handle play-by-play for Tuesday’s game against the Capitals, with Cory Wright as color commentator. Picker called last Thursday’s game for King. Last Saturday, Bridgeport Sound Tigers announcer Alan Fuehring filled in on play-by-play alongside Picker.