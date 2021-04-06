TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Chris King to miss third straight Islanders broadcast 

Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a

Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2014. Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Islanders radio play-by-play man Chris King will miss his third consecutive game on Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocols.

King had not missed a game because of illness or injury in 25 years until two years ago, when he skipped one because he was getting tested (and cleared) upon experiencing chest pains.

Greg Picker, King’s longtime announcing partner, will handle play-by-play for Tuesday’s game against the Capitals, with Cory Wright as color commentator. Picker called last Thursday’s game for King. Last Saturday, Bridgeport Sound Tigers announcer Alan Fuehring filled in on play-by-play alongside Picker.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks works Knicks compete with top teams, but a few wins will help playoff chances
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts after making a Kyrie rises as depleted Nets get help from the bench
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after Barker: Give Kyrie the credit he deserves
Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the Yankees' Cole impressed by Angels' amazing Ohtani
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold reacts after throwing an Glauber: Douglas makes the move that had to be made
Sam Darnold of the Jets calls a play Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?