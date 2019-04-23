Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has signed a new four-year contract with SiriusXM, where he's been since 2008 after leaving WFAN and his former partner Mike Francesa.

“Oh baby! Four more years, and I couldn’t be happier!” Russo said in a statement. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. There’s no place, NO PLACE, better than SiriusXM to do the kind of show I want to do, with the freedom to talk about the topics that I want to cover and the listeners want to talk about. Now we’ll be reaching more fans than ever on SiriusXM and Pandora.”

Russo will continue to host his daily show, "Mad Dog Unleashed," weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82 on SiriusXM). Selections from the show also are availabe in podcast form on Pandora.

“Chris is a singular talent at the top of his game and we are thrilled and very proud to tell our subscribers that SiriusXM will be Chris’ radio home for years to come,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “He’ll continue to headline Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM, which is the best all-sports talk radio channel in the country, and now with a sampling of his show available as a podcast on Pandora, more people than ever get access to the legendary Mad Dog in action.”