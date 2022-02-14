Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo considered it an offer he could not refuse. Not at age 62, with a chance to expand his portfolio with a weekly showcase on the most visible platform in sports media.

Hence his new gig as Stephen A. Smith’s regular Wednesday co-host on ESPN’s morning debate program, "First Take," beginning this week and then, after a week off, continuing most Wednesdays starting March 2.

"Usually, at 62 years of age, they’re throwing you out of the business, not giving you a chance to get back in," he told Newsday. "So I said, if we can work it out logistically, I’m all for it."

Smith, one of ESPN’s most highly paid and powerful personalities, has used a variety of co-hosts since moving on from his longtime partner, Max Kellerman, in September.

He turned to Russo after what was designed as a one-off debate about Baseball Hall of Fame candidates in late January became a hit on television and social media.

"The next day he called me and says, ‘Boy, we did a good job; people are into it,’" Russo said.

Within days, Russo had an offer from ESPN and accepted it. On Wednesdays, he will do his MLB Network show, "High Heat," from 1 to 2 p.m. in a studio near Smith’s in Manhattan. His longtime SiriusXM show begins at 3.

Russo, who grew up in Syosset, said he has known Smith for years and figured the two would be a good match.

"He’s a tremendous presenter of information," Russo said. "He knows how to get his point across. Of course, he’s a wonderful salesman."

Russo added, "For me, it’s something a little different, to see if I can somehow make this work. I think Stephen A. will make it easy for me . . . I think he is looking for some healthy debate. He knows I know how to debate."

Russo said he does not follow the NBA regular season, a staple of ESPN’s arguing schedule, as closely as he does those of the NFL and MLB. So he said he might have to dial in more to that than usual. Same with boxing.

Other than that, bring it on.

"I mean, how many times at 62 years of age is ESPN’s main Monday-through-Friday show going to ask me to be on? Not many," he said. "Stephen A. is all on board. How do you say no? You do it."

He added, "It’s his show, not mine. So you go in there and make sure that you help Stephen A. if he needs it to get through those two hours in the middle of the week. And I’ll be good at that."

Russo signed with ESPN for a year and still has a couple of years left on his MLB Network and SiriusXM deals. His youngest son, Patrick, is a junior in high school, so for now he plans no changes in his lifestyle.

"I still have a kid in high school," he said. "I live in the wintertime in Connecticut. It’s not like I have a house in San Diego and have the kids out of school. I’ve got to do something to fill my time, and I love doing it."

Russo’s eldest son, Tim, 23, is a graduate assistant for the Connecticut men’s basketball team.

"To me, it was a no-brainer," he said of the "First Take" offer. "I was happy. I’m glad. I consider it an honor to get offered to do this."