Walt Frazier announced the closing of his restaurant near Madison Square Garden, "Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine," in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Thank you for your patronage throughout the years," he wrote, adding that since the restaurant opened in 2012, "it was wonderful ‘meeting and greeting’ with you."

Located on 10th Avenue near 37th and 38th Streets, "Wine and Dine" frequently hosted events in addition to regular diners. Frazier, a Hall of Fame guard for the Knicks and longtime Knicks TV analyst, often visited with customers there.