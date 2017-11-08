This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Craig Carton arraignment

Former WFAN host Craig Carton was arraigned in court Wednesday in Manhattan. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Craig Carton, center, arrives at a federal courthouse
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Craig Carton, center, arrives at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan for his arraignment, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton walks
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton walks out of federal court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in New York. Carton is fighting a new indictment and pled not guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton speaks
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton speaks to members of the media after his arraignment in federal court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in New York. Carton is fighting a new indictment and pled not guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton walks
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton walks to federal court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in New York. Carton is fighting a new indictment and pled not guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton walks
Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton walks to federal court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in New York. Carton is fighting a new indictment and pled not guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

