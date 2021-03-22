TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

WFAN's 'Carton and Roberts' extends ratings lead over ESPN's 'Michael Kay Show' in February

Craig Carton on air on the first "Carton

Craig Carton on air on the first "Carton & Roberts" afternoon drive show on WFAN in the station's Manhattan studios on Nov. 9, 2020.  Credit: Entercom/WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts extended their afternoon drive time lead over ESPN New York’s "The Michael Kay Show" in February, the second of three months that constitute the winter ratings book.

From Feb. 4 through March 3, "Carton and Roberts" finished third overall in the New York market among men ages 25-54 from 3 to 7 p.m. — the hours during which the shows go head-to-head — compared to seventh for Kay.

WFAN averaged 4.8% of those listening in the key demographic compared to 4.4% for ESPN. Both station’s numbers for the month were unusually low. February always is a slow time for sports news, which perhaps was a factor, but WFAN’s morning rating was significantly higher.

Carton and Roberts edged Kay in January, 5.6-5.5, and after eight weeks lead, 5.2-4.9, according to Nielsen Audio data obtained by Newsday from an industry source. The numbers include both over-the-air and streaming listening.

Radio ratings customarily are judged by full quarterly books, so WFAN’s lead is akin to the second intermission of a hockey game, not a final result. But Carton’s return in November clearly has made a difference.

In other WFAN news, a source confirmed that John Jastremski will leave the station after next week to join the "The Ringer," the website founded by former ESPN star Bill Simmons. The New York Post first reported that news.

Jastremski had been under contract through the end of this year, but WFAN let him out of his deal to join the website, for which he is expected to do podcasts on sports in general and gambling in particular — and get a significant raise from his WFAN salary.

He declined to pursue a midday gig at WFAN in late 2019 and has worked primarily on overnights and evenings at the station.

Elsewhere in February ratings, WFAN continued to lead ESPN New York by wide margins from 6 to 10 a.m. (7.5%-2.5%) and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5.4% to 2.1%).

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders celebrates Bailey, Nelson enjoy challenge of facing opponents' top lines
The Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov is back in Russia Vitali Kravtsov could be on the ice Tuesday for Rangers
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and Giants How and why Kyle Rudolph signed with the Giants
Adoree' Jackson of the Tennessee Titans breaks up Giants players try recruiting cornerback Adoree' Jackson
Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans after he What we know so far about teams' plans for return of fans
Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts Return of Blake Griffin was 'great,' but Nets plan to take it slowly
Didn’t find what you were looking for?