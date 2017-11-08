Craig Carton, the former WFAN morning show host now facing federal charges for wire and securities fraud surrounding ticket reselling, pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon in a Manhattan court.

A federal indictment against Carton was filed in Manhattan federal court last Friday, charging him with wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy for his alleged role in a Ponzi scheme tied to a ticket-reselling business and aimed at repaying gambling debts.

Below is a transcript of what Carton said after Wednesday’s arraignment:

“First off I want to thank everyone here for the opportunity to speak to you. Out of respect for Judge McMahon and to our justice system, you should know today will be the only public comments that I’m going to make about the charges against me.

“A few moments ago, as Mr. [Robert] Gottlieb just said, I pleaded not guilty to the charges against me. I did that for one reason: Because I am unequivocally not guilty of what I’m being charged with. I was shocked when I was arrested, and even more surprised that the government was accusing me of running a ‘complete sham,’ as they put it, and also saying that I had quote ‘no deals to purchase any tickets at all.’ Their words, not mine. Those accusations were and are false, but were widely reported as fact.

“So let’s talk about the facts. The real fact is that my business was licensed by the State of New York to sell tickets. The real fact is that I bought and sold thousands of tickets at arenas no more than a few miles from where I stand right now and had pending deals in place to buy and sell many more.

“The real fact, that you guys couldn’t possibly know, is that about a week and a half ago the government conceded to my lawyers that I had a legitimate ticket-selling business, and that I’ve been selling tickets for a long time. Unfortunately, the damage caused by the government’s false accusations cannot be undone.

“Please know that my only intention, going back to May 2 of 2016, when we first received a license to resell tickets, was to do exactly that: Just to sell tickets, and that’s exactly what I did.

“I still, however, maintain, an unwavering support and belief in our justice system, and I firmly believe that law enforcement and our courts are committed to seeking out the truth and ensuring that the truth sees the light of day. I fully intend to see this all the way to a not guilty verdict from a jury of my peers. Thank you.”

Carton was arrested on Sept. 6.

Carton, 48, of Manhattan, resigned a week later and since then has been replaced by fill-in co-hosts alongside Boomer Esiason. Gregg Giannotti is believed to be the favorite to replace him permanently.