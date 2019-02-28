TODAY'S PAPER
Craig Carton exits federal court in Manhattan following a guilty verdict in his securities and wire fraud trial on Nov. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
The attorney for Craig Carton has asked that his sentencing be delayed three weeks because they await a psychological report of the former WFAN host that he says "is essential" to their sentencing presentation, according to a court filing Thursday.

Carton's sentencing, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, was pushed back earlier this week to March 15. On Thursday, Carton's attorney, Derrelle Janey, asked the federal judge overseeing the case in writing to push it back until April 5 so they can complete their presentation.

"The report is requiring more time to be completed than anticipated," Janey wrote in Thursday's filing. "Once completed, we will then need time to incorporate the report into the sentencing submission for this court."

Carton was convicted in November in Manhattan federal court on charges of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a week-long trial.

Carton, 50, faces up to 45 years in prison, but his sentence likely will be much lower. He was accused of running a Ponzi scheme by raising more than $4 million to buy and resell concert and sports tickets at a profit, but instead diverted the money to pay his gambling debts and investors.

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

