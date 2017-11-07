In his first interview since being arrested and charged in an alleged multi-million dollar ticket resale scheme, former WFAN radio host Craig Carton said “the last two months have been hell.”

Speaking with USA Today, Carton said his life has been put on hold as he prepares to defend himself in court. A federal indictment against Carton was filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, charging him with wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy for his alleged role in a Ponzi scheme tied to a ticket-reselling business and aimed at repaying gambling debts.

“It is killing me,” Carton told USA Today. “I made my living speaking and being opinionated on whatever it was I was speaking about. Now I am the focus of that. I am the subject that people are talking about. It is extraordinarily frustrating. It is maddening. It was beyond difficult to keep my lips tight for the last two months.”

In the interview, Carton said the accusations have been tough on his family.

“It is devastating,” Carton said. “There is no other word for it. It has thrown my entire life upside down — I have to talk to my kids about things that they might not understand but that I know they are reading . . . adult things that no kid should ever have to read about, especially when you are talking about their father.”

Carton also said he believes he will be on radio again at some point in time.

“I think about [being on sports radio] every minute of every day,” Carton said. “You can bet your [expletive] that I will do it again at some point.”

Last week, a lawyer for Carton, who resigned after being charged in September from his job alongside ex-football star Boomer Esiason on the highly rated “Boomer and Carton” sports talk show, said he would plead not guilty at his arraignment.

“Craig will fight these false charges with every ounce of his being but how does he ever recover his good name?” said the lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, in a statement. “He has been maligned unfairly but is confident that the truth will prevail and justice served once all of the facts come out.”

Carton, 48, of Manhattan, and co-defendant Michael Wright, 41, of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, are charged with scamming more than $4 million from a hedge fund and other investors by lying and misappropriating money they were supposed to use to buy and re-sell high end tickets at a profit.

The charges also say the scam involved an unnamed co-conspirator, identified in a related Securities and Exchange Commission complaint as Joseph Meli, 43, of New York. Meli pleaded guilty earlier this week to a ticket reselling fraud in which he used investor funds to buy a Porsche and a $3 million East Hampton mansion.

Gottlieb, in his statement, said Carton was innocent, and was himself taken in by Meli’s scam.

With Neil Best and John Riley