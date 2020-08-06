HBO will premiere a documentary on former WFAN host Craig Carton on Oct. 7, promising in an announcement on Thursday that the film would feature “a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton.”

The film, entitled, “Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth,” chronicles his gambling addiction and how it led to a spectacular downfall, including his arrest on Sept. 6, 2017, and subsequent imprisonment.

Carton was released from jail last month after serving about a year for a conviction related to an illicit ticket-selling business and widely is expected to return to radio, at WFAN or elsewhere, sometime in 2021.

HBO said the film includes interviews with his former co-host, Boomer Esiason, and other colleagues such as Al Dukes, Jerry Recco, Eddie Scozzare and longtime WFAN executive Mark Chernoff. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also was interviewed.

“Craig gave us unprecedented access to his world as it was crumbling around him,” co-director/producer Marie McGovern said in a news release. “We see Craig in real time as he weathers public scrutiny and endures private pain. The emotion is real and raw.”

The premiere is set for 9 p.m. on Oct. 7, a Wednesday.

“Craig Carton’s radio persona gained him a public following, while his private struggles lost him everything one casino run at a time,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports.

“Many knew Carton, but never knew his secrets, as we learn from Carton himself in this documentary about success, self-destruction, lies and blackjack.”

HBO said Carton discusses his childhood in New Rochelle, including “the childhood trauma he never truly dealt with.”