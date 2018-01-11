Former WFAN Radio host Craig Carton was given permission by a federal judge on Thursday to travel more freely around the country for work, according to a court filing.

Carton’s attorney asked U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Wednesday to ease Carton’s bail that restricts him to travel only in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Carton’s attorney, Derrelle Janey, of Manhattan-based Gottlieb & Janey, said in the letter to the judge, obtained by Newsday, that Carton is “undertaking employment search, which requires unrestricted travel.”

“Even though Mr. Carton would be employed in the New York area, the nature of certain employment prospects requires travel to corporate offices across and throughout the continental United States on short notice,” the letter said.

The letter did not specify Carton’s job prospects.

Carton pleaded not guilty in November to a federal indictment that charges him with an alleged Ponzi scheme involving a ticket resale business that scammed more than $4 million from investors. Judge McMahon set September 2018 as the tentative target date for Carton’s trial on federal charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.

He resigned from WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason after he was charged in September.

Carton began a podcast, “Hello, My Name Is Craig,” late last year.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gregg Giannotti replaced Carton as co-host of the WFAN morning show on Jan. 2.