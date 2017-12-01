TODAY'S PAPER
Craig Carton’s first podcast guest will be Anthony Scaramucci, source says

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in Jerusalem on Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Ariel Schalit

By Neil Best  neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Craig Carton’s first podcast guest of his post-WFAN career will be a colorful, controversial figure from outside the sports world, the former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Newsday has learned.

Carton spoke on Friday to Scaramucci, whose brief time at the White House last summer ended after he made an inflammatory call to a New Yorker magazine reporter. The discussion will post on Carton’s website, hellomynameiscraig.com, at 10 a.m. Monday.

In the podcast, Scaramucci, who grew up in Port Washington, covers working at the White House, Donald Trump, Russia and other matters, including his resignation Tuesday from an advisory board at Tufts University, his alma mater, after conflicts with students there, most notably with the student newspaper.

Carton launched his website on Monday. He was arrested on federal charges of wire and securities fraud on Sept. 6 and resigned from WFAN a week later. He tentatively is due to stand trial on the charges next September.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

