Craig Carton's sentencing delayed until April 5

Craig Carton exits federal court in Manhattan following a guilty verdict in his securities and wire fraud trial on Nov. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
A federal judge on Monday rescheduled Craig Carton's sentencing until April 5 to give his attorney additional time to complete a psychological exam of the former WFAN host, according to a court filing.

Carton's attorney asked for the three-week sentencing delay last week, noting that they are awaiting the results of the report and called it "essential" to their sentencing presentation.

U.S. District judge Colleen McMahon, who presided over Carton's week-long trial in November, approved the request on Monday and scheduled the sentencing for 11:30 a.m. April 5.

Carton, 50, faces up to 45 years in prison, but his sentence likely will be much lower. He was accused of running a Ponzi scheme by raising more than $4 million to buy and resell concert and sports tickets at a profit, but instead diverted the money to pay his gambling debts and investors.

Carton was convicted in November in Manhattan federal court on charges of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a week-long trial.

McMahon said before the trial she was a WFAN listener, saying, “I have listened to Mr. Carton for years.”

Carton's sentencing originally was scheduled for Feb. 27 and then last week was pushed back to March 15.

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

