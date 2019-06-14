Craig Carton: I believe in redemption

Craig Carton, the former WFAN morning show host who begins serving a 42-month sentence on Monday for conducting a ticket-resale Ponzi scheme, released a statement Friday that said he believes in redemption.

"I made mistakes," the statement posted on his twitter account read. "Mistakes in judgements, decisions and how I was living my life. I was wrong. I have, will and should continue to pay a dear price for those mistakes. I also though, believe in redemption and earning second chances."

Carton, 50, was convicted last November of fraudulently raising more than $5 million from investors by lying about ticket deals and using the money to repay massive gambling debts and former investors. A Manhattan federal judge sentenced him to 42 months despite his plea for leniency as a victim of the “demons” of childhood rape and gambling addiction.

"I am keenly aware that my life doesn't end when I go to prison, to the contrary it actually begins," the statement continued. "I plan on making the most of the positive and life growing opportunities that the prison offers. I will work tirelessly to repay those whom I have hurt and to regain the trust that you all had in me. I look forward to the day when you accept that I have lived up to these promises and allow me the opportunity to once again be a part of your lives. I know when that day comes you will see and hear the best version of me."

In April, Boomer Esiason, who co-hosted the morning show on WFAN with Carton for nearly 10 years before the 2017 arrest, said he believes Carton will one day return to the air.

“I think he will be back,” Esiason said on the air. “He’s just too talented not to be back."





