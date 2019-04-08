Craig Carton, the former WFAN morning show host who last Friday was sentenced to more than three years in jail for running a ticket-resale Ponzi scheme, is scheduled to appear Monday on "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN at 5 p.m.

Carton, 50, was convicted last November of fraudulently raising more than $5 million from investors by lying about ticket deals and using their money to repay massive gambling debts and former investors. A Manhattan federal judge sentenced him to 42 months despite his plea for leniency as a victim of the “demons” of childhood rape and gambling addiction.

"He reached out to us. He wanted to tell his story, so we'll allow it," Kay said Friday on his radio show. "If you have any kind of journalistic blood in your bones, of course, that's an interview you accept. And you go for it. And you ask him the hard questions."

On Monday's morning show on WFAN, Boomer Esiason, who co-hosted with Carton for nearly 10 years before the 2017 arrest, said Carton had wanted to appear on his show first. Esiason has co-hosted the morning show with Greg Giannotti since January 2018.

“People are like, 'He’s backstabbing WFAN by doing that.' No he’s not," Esiason said on the air Monday. "He actually wanted to come on our show and I didn’t want that because I sit here with a new partner now and I don’t necessarily know that that would have been the right thing to do. And I don’t mean to get you into this and get you awkward and make you weird and all that other stuff.

“At the end of the day, [WFAN vice president of programming Mark] Chernoff and I sat down, and I didn’t feel comfortable with it. I really didn’t. I don’t know necessarily if they talked to Mike [Francesa] about it, or whoever. I know that he went on with Sid and Bernie.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t feel like it was the right thing for him to come in here and be a part of this today. Not that I don’t love Craig or that I hope that he gets some back some day, I do. I really do. And I think he will be back. He’s just talented not to be back."