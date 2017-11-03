This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Federal indictment filed against Craig Carton

Former WFAN host facing numerous fraud charges.

Former WFAN  host Craig Carton leaves federal court on

Former WFAN  host Craig Carton leaves federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Neil Best  neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The federal indictment against former WFAN host Craig Carton was filed Friday, charging him with wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud.

He is expected to issue a plea of not guilty Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in lower Manhattan, then speak publicly for the first time since he was arrested Sept. 6.

Carton is alleged to have operated a Ponzi scheme tied to a ticket-reselling business aimed at repaying his gambling debts. He resigned Sept. 13 from his job as morning co-host alongside Boomer Esiason on the highly rated sports talk show.

Carton’s attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb, issued a statement after the indictment that read:

“The indictment is riddled with errors. Craig never intended to defraud a single solitary soul. He operated a legitimate, licensed ticket reselling business and had agreements in place with event venues to purchase tickets in large quantities.

“Investors and Craig himself were victims of the admitted scammer Joseph Meli, who pleaded guilty in federal court this week to his own fraudulent investment scheme. Meli used and defrauded countless people, including Craig Carton. The government, in fact, just two weeks ago sent Craig a letter identifying him as one of Meli’s victims.

“The purported victims in the indictment who invested with Craig had full access to his business records and he welcomed their due diligence before investing.

“Craig will fight these false charges with every ounce of his being but how does he ever recover his good name? He has been maligned unfairly but is confident that the truth will prevail and justice served once all of the facts come out.

“Craig will address the indictment publicly immediately after he pleads not guilty at next week’s arraignment.”

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

