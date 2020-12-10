TODAY'S PAPER
Craig Carton to host gambling addiction show on WFAN

Craig Carton on air on the first "Carton

Craig Carton on air on the first "Carton & Roberts" afternoon drive show on WFAN in the station's Manhattan studios on Nov. 9, 2020. Credit: Entercom/WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Craig Carton will host a program on WFAN called, "Hello, My Name is Craig," starting in January that focuses on gambling addiction.

Carton, who has co-hosted the station’s afternoon drive time program since last month, said the show will be heard at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays beginning Jan. 9.

"I will be hosting a responsible gambling show and a show about addiction," Carton said in announcing the program on the air on Thursday afternoon.

He said "1-800-GAMBLER," which helps people who are problem gamblers, is partnering with the station on the show.

"They’re going to bring their expertise into it," Carton said. "I’ll tell the stories of gambling and the way my addiction manifested itself in the bad decisions I made, which became criminal.

"They’re the experts. They’re the ones that are going to walk us through what’s going on inside our noggin that makes us irrational and leads to an addiction."

Carton was released from prison in June after serving about a year upon being convicted on federal fraud charges. His offense was not directly related to gambling, but it was motivated by funding his debts from gambling.

"I’ve got a problem, man," he said on the air. "I’m not happy about it. I’m no longer ashamed of it, because I’m taking ownership of it . . . I’m sick and I didn’t recognize that I was sick."

Carton said he owes a minimum of 150 hours of community service to help people who are problem gamblers.

"I’m looking forward to that part of my life," he said. "I’m looking forward to making a positive change in the world, using my mistakes . . . Hopefully that will resonate with you."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

