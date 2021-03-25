TODAY'S PAPER
Broadcaster Dick Stockton retires after 55 years and 1,545 games

Dick Stockton at the Super Bowl XL Media

Dick Stockton at the Super Bowl XL Media Center in Detroit, Michigan on February 3, 2006. Credit: Getty Images/Al Messerschmidt

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Dick Stockton has retired after a 55-year career in television, Fox Sports announced on Thursday.

Stockton, 78, called more NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games – at least 1,545 – on network television than any other American broadcaster, according to Fox.

"After a fulfilling 55-year career, I've decided to step aside, enjoying the many memorable events I've been blessed to cover, and ready to enjoy doing more things away from the broadcast booth," Stockton said in a news release.

He added, "I feel there is a time to call it a day and allow the many younger broadcasters the chance to develop their careers, just as I had the opportunity years ago. I have nothing but indelible memories of being part of the sports landscape for over seven decades and will now sit back and watch the future of sports broadcasting unfold."

Stockton, who grew up in Queens, had been at Fox since 1994, but that was only one stop in a career that included 17 years at CBS Sports and 19 covering the NBA for Turner Sports.

Arguably his most famous call came relatively early in his career: Carlton Fisk’s game-winning, 12th-inning home run for the Red Sox in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series, for NBC Sports.

"There it goes," he said, "a long drive; if it stays fair . . . home run! We will have a seventh game in this 1975 World Series."

