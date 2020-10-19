TODAY'S PAPER
Mike 'Doc' Emrick to retire from NHL broadcasting career, per report 

NBC hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick at Game 2

NBC hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston on May 29, 2019. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

NBC's Mike "Doc" Emrick, the preeminent television voice of hockey in the United States, plans to announce his retirement on Monday, according to a report.

Emrick, 74, has been NBC's lead national play-by-play man since the mid-2000s, and was the longtime voice of the Devils.

"I hope I can handle retirement OK, especially since I've never done it before," he told the New York Post on Sunday night.

Given his age and his history with cancer, Emrick chose not to travel from his home in Michigan to the NHL's Stanley Cup playoff bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic. He called the Final between the Lightning and Stars in Edmonton remotely from a home studio.

In addition to being widely admired for his work, Emrick is one of the most popular figures in the sport on a personal level.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

