Drew Brees joins NBC Sports as studio and game analyst

Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts as he runs

Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts as he runs off the field after defeating the Panthers in a game in New Orleans on Oct. 25, 2020. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Drew Brees will join NBC Sports as a studio and game analyst, Brees announced on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after he retired as the Saints’ quarterback.

For the 2021 season, Brees will work as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America" on Sundays and as a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football on Saturdays. He also will appear on other major NBC events, including the Olympics this summer and Super Bowl LVI next February.

On NBC’s "Today" show on Monday, Brees said, "I’m part of the [NBC] team now, a new team. I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football. It’s been such an important part of my life. I can continue to talk about it and show a passion for it."

Brees currently is the NFL career leader in passing yards, with 80,358, and is a certain first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

