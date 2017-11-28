Eli Manning’s time as Giants starting quarterback (and perhaps his time in New York) seems to have come to an end, just a few weeks before Mike Francesa will leave WFAN, giving the Sports Pope an opportunity for an all-time rant.

The Giants announced Tuesday that Geno Smith will start over Manning on Sunday against the Raiders, and Francesa went off on head coach Ben McAdoo.

“You can’t run this clown out of town fast enough,” Francesa said. “The worst thing that ever happened was Eli Manning had to be associated with you as head coach with the career he’s had here. Maybe on your way out you can take a look at Eli’s rings — that’s the closest you’re ever going to get to one too with actions like this. You’re going to try to tell us that Geno Smith is the answer? That’s the problem with this team now is the quarterback after what we’ve watched this year?”

Francesa rattled off Manning’s impressive numbers — 50,629 yards, 110 wins, 334 touchdown passes, 222 interceptions, two Super Bowl championships and two Super Bowl MVPs — and challenged the Giants to let him go.

“Here’s what the Giants should do. Since Eli Manning’s the problem, and he’s worthless, release him today,” Francesa said. “See if anybody picks him up. Release him. Cut him. See how long it takes him to be in Jacksonville this evening. Cut him. Let the Jaguars pick him up right now at 7-4. Let them put him at quarterback tomorrow morning and let’s see how the rest of the season plays out.”

Francesa let Giants general manager Jerry Reese and co-owner John Mara have it too.

“The Giants haven’t just hit rock bottom. They’ve crashed with a thud. What a disgrace. You’re going to pin this 2-9 garbage on your quarterback who has given you how much glory? Shame on all of you.

“Could you make a bigger mess than McAdoo and Reese have with this team? And now you’re going to blame it on the one, the one thing you have to be proud of, you’re going to blame it on that guy? Giant fans aren’t buying.”

Listen to more from Francesa above.