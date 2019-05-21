TODAY'S PAPER
English Premier League broadcast rights rise to $12 billion

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the English Premier

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the English Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Manchester City defeated Brighton 4-1 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LONDON - The cost of English Premier League broadcast rights has risen almost 8% to 9.2 billion pounds ($12 billion) for the next three seasons.

Despite a drop in the value of domestic rights, interim chief executive Richard Masters says foreign broadcasters are paying about 30% more for games.

Masters says overseas companies who can show all 380 games live each season are paying 4.2 billion pounds in the 2019-2022 cycle, up from 3.1 billion pounds.

Masters told the FT Business of Football Summit that domestic broadcast rights have dropped in value from 5.4 billion pounds to 5 billion pounds despite 200 games being sold rather than 168 in the 2016-19 cycle. Comcast-owned Sky will show the most matches in Britain, followed by BT Sport, while Amazon became the first internet streaming service to gain rights.

By The Associated Press

