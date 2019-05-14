TODAY'S PAPER
ESPN, Caesars Entertainment ink sports betting deal

A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images for ESPN/Mike Windle

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS - ESPN viewers will soon start seeing a lot more of casino giant Caesars Entertainment.

The companies announced Tuesday a partnership that designates Caesars as the network's official odds data supplier on TV and digital platforms.

The companies say Caesars' data and branding will be added to ESPN's programming in the coming weeks.

ESPN has also agreed to build a studio at the Caesars-owned Linq casino-resort in Las Vegas. Sports betting-themed content will be produced there starting next year.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

This isn't Caesars' first deal since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting a year ago.

It previously announced a Bleacher Report-branded studio will be built inside Caesars Palace casino-resort. It also became the NFL's first-ever official casino sponsor.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

