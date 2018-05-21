TODAY'S PAPER
ESPN Deportes to televise 2019 Super Bowl in Spanish

The Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Nov. 1,

The Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Nov. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press
Next season’s Super Bowl from Atlanta will be televised in Spanish by ESPN Deportes.

The NFL and CBS, which has English rights to the telecast on Feb. 3, 2019, reached agreement Monday with ESPN Deportes. That channel televised Super Bowl 50.

ESPN Deportes also presents weekly “Monday Night Football” games in Spanish throughout the NFL regular season, and televises a wild-card playoff game.

“The NFL’s Hispanic fan base is fast-growing and passionate,” says Amanda Herald, the NFL’s vice president, media strategy and business development. “We’re excited to have ESPN Deportes on board again to televise the League’s biggest event and deliver the game to millions of Spanish speaking fans.”

