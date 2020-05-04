ESPN to broadcast live baseball games from Korea

ESPN will begin televising live Twins baseball games this week!

No, not those Twins.

Instead, the network sought to add precious live sports programming by announcing an agreement on Monday to carry KBO League games from South Korea beginning early Tuesday morning Eastern Time.

The deal with Eclat Media Group, which owns KBO’s international rights, will involve six live regular-season games each week, starting with an Opening Day game between NC Dinos and Samsung Lions at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The first game featuring the defending champion Doosan Bears will be seen at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, against the LG Twins.

There will be one game shown per day, Tuesdays through Sundays, generally on ESPN2. (The opener will air on ESPN.)

The telecasts generally are scheduled for Tuesdays through Fridays at 5:30 a.m., Saturdays at 4 a.m. and Sundays at 1 a.m.

ESPN, like all sports channels, has been starved for live content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Major League Baseball is far from beginning its season, KBO has been ahead of the curve in starting play, in part owing to South Korea’s containment of the virus. No fans will be permitted into the ballparks, though.

So ESPN will be the exclusive English-language home for KBO games and highlights, including the postseason, which ends with the best-of-seven Korea Series.

“We have a longstanding history of documenting the game of baseball and we’re excited to deliver these live events to sports fans,” Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming, said in a news release.

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will call the first three games from their homes. Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson will do so later this week.

Un-Chan Chung, commissioner of the Korea Baseball Organization, said in a news release, “The KBO league is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives.

“During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport.”

ESPN plans to show highlights from KBO League games beyond merely those that it televises live.