ESPN to bring its 'Megacast' to NFL wild-card weekend 

A view of the logo during ESPN The

A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on Feb. 5, 2016 in San Francisco. Credit: Getty Images for ESPN/Mike Windle

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
ESPN will use a "MegaCast" format for its NFL wild-card game on Jan. 9 or 10, marking the first use of the concept in the NFL playoffs.

ESPN and ABC will simulcast the traditional telecast, featuring ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" crew, while ESPN2 and Freeform will carry the own productions – details to be announced at a later date – and ESPN Deportes will air the game in Spanish.

ABC and ESPN also will simulcast two "Monday Night Football" games – Bills v. 49ers on Dec. 7 and Bills vs. Patriots on Dec. 28.

ESPN’s and ABC’s parent company, Disney, is expected to make a push to expand its NFL package in the next round of negotiations, perhaps including a spot in the Super Bowl rotation with CBS, NBC and Fox.

