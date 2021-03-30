Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney will work Thursday night’s Mets-Nationals opener for ESPN, the network announced.

The game is ESPN’s prime time national exclusive, meaning it will not also be seen on SNY.

SNY’s first regular-season telecast will be on Saturday.

While it is no surprise ESPN would assign its No. 1 announcing team to the opener, the subplot is that Rodriguez was part of a group that made a bid to buy the Mets before Steve Cohen landed the team.

Mets-Nationals is one of four games ESPN will carry on Thursday, along with Blue Jays-Yankees, Dodgers-Rockies and Astros-Athletics. ESPN’s coverage of the Yankees game will be blacked out in the New York area, where YES will carry the game.