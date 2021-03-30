TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Alex Rodriguez to call Mets' season opener vs. Nationals on ESPN

Portrait of Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez, announcers

Portrait of Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez, announcers for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Credit: Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images/Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney will work Thursday night’s Mets-Nationals opener for ESPN, the network announced.

The game is ESPN’s prime time national exclusive, meaning it will not also be seen on SNY.

SNY’s first regular-season telecast will be on Saturday.

While it is no surprise ESPN would assign its No. 1 announcing team to the opener, the subplot is that Rodriguez was part of a group that made a bid to buy the Mets before Steve Cohen landed the team.

Mets-Nationals is one of four games ESPN will carry on Thursday, along with Blue Jays-Yankees, Dodgers-Rockies and Astros-Athletics. ESPN’s coverage of the Yankees game will be blacked out in the New York area, where YES will carry the game.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

The grounds crew prepares Yankee Stadium for Opening Yankees aim for 'seamless, recognizable experience' for fans
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo catches a fly Nimmo, Hicks in the middle of things on field, at plate
Yankee Stadium gets ready for baseball
The Mets' Francisco Lindor in a spring training Lindor turns down 10-year deal for $325 million
The Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates with Gleyber American League power rankings 2021
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after National League power rankings 2021
Didn’t find what you were looking for?