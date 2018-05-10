TODAY'S PAPER
ESPN’s new ‘Monday Night Football’ team: Tessitore, Witten, McFarland, Salters

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on the ESPN

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on the ESPN set of College Football Live on Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Photo Credit: Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on the ESPN set of College Football Live on Jan. 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
ESPN announced its revamped “Monday Night Football” team on Thursday, with the only holdover being sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Joe Tessitore will succeed Sean McDonough on play-by-play, and Jason Witten and Booger McFarland will be the game analysts, replacing Jon Gruden, who left to coach the Raiders.

McDonough returned to his previous, college football-centric role.

Witten will work from the booth alongside Tessitore while McFarland works from field level, a first for “Monday Night Football.”

The foursome will make its regular-season debut when the Rams visit the Raiders in the second game of the opening Monday doubleheader on Sept. 10.

Normally the No. 1 team does the early game that night, but in this case the featured attraction is Game 2, because the Raiders are coached by Gruden.

ESPN has not yet named its announcers for the early game, featuring the Jets at the Lions.

Tessitore, Witten and McFarland are NFL broadcast novices.

“This team will deliver a fantastic broadcast,” Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for event and studio production, said in a news release.

Said Tessitore, “Booger and Jason are my dream team. Everyone who auditioned was so impressive. With Boog and Witt, it was the chemistry and knowing we have only scratched the surface of what it will be. They felt like brothers or best friends with me in the booth. It has been effortless with them. It’s been fun.”

Witten recently retired after 15 years as a Cowboys tight end in order to begin his TV career. He said in the news release, “Having spent 15 years as a member the Dallas Cowboys, I am excited and proud to represent another iconic franchise and join the team at ESPN and ‘MNF.’”

ESPN joins Fox, with Troy Aikman, and CBS, with Tony Romo, among networks whose lead NFL analyst is a former Cowboy.

“I covered Jason during his career with the Cowboys and I have the utmost respect for him,” Salters said. “I look forward to working with him and getting to know Joe and Booger as we prepare for our first ‘MNF’ season together.”

