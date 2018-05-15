ESPN Upfront 2018

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the ESPN Upfront at the Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

Villanova mascot at the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

Joe Tessitore (l), Jason Witten and Booger McFarland during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

Katie Nolan during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images / Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Scott Van Pelt during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images / Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Matt Vasgersian (l), Jessica Mendoza and Alex Rodriguez during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

Rece Davis during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images / Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Alex Rodriguez (l) and Stephen A. Smith during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images / Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Lisa Salters (l), Jessica Mendoza and Katie Nolan during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

The 2018 ESPN Upfront at the Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images / Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Jerry Jones during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

Kenny Mayne during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Fenn / ESPN Images / Steve Fenn / ESPN Images

Matt Vasgersian (l), Jessica Mendoza and Alex Rodriguez during the 2018 ESPN Upfront at Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan on May 15, 2018.

