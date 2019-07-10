Scenes from the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Retired Sgt. Kirstie Ennis of the U.S. Marine Corps accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Usher presents the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From left, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade accept their awards for best moment at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ciara introduces a performance by DeAndre at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Zachary Levi presents the best moment award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ryan O'Reilly, center, and members of the St. Louis Blues accept the award for best comeback at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From left, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, of Migos, present the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Members of the St. Louis Blues accept the award for best comeback at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and Joel McHale present the award for best comeback at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees accepts the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Roman Reigns presents the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Odell Beckham Jr., left, and Gabrielle Union present the award for best breakthrough athlete at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jim Calhoun, men's basketball coach for the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., accepts the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley accepts the best breakthrough athlete award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union, from left, and Odell Beckham Jr. present the award for best breakthrough athlete to Giants running back Saquon Barkley at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Roman Reigns, right, presents the best coach award to Jim Calhoun, men's basketball coach for the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Host Tracy Morgan speaks on stage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.