TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
SportsMedia

2019 ESPY Awards

Print

Scenes from the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Retired Sgt. Kirstie Ennis of the U.S. Marine
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Retired Sgt. Kirstie Ennis of the U.S. Marine Corps accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Usher presents the Pat Tillman award for service
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Usher presents the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From left, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

From left, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade accept their awards for best moment at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ciara introduces a performance by DeAndre at the
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Ciara introduces a performance by DeAndre at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Zachary Levi presents the best moment award at
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Zachary Levi presents the best moment award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ryan O'Reilly, center, and members of the St.
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Ryan O'Reilly, center, and members of the St. Louis Blues accept the award for best comeback at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From left, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, of Migos,
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

From left, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, of Migos, present the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Members of the St. Louis Blues accept the
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Members of the St. Louis Blues accept the award for best comeback at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and Joel McHale present the
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and Joel McHale present the award for best comeback at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees accepts the
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees accepts the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Roman Reigns presents the best coach award at
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Roman Reigns presents the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Odell Beckham Jr., left, and Gabrielle Union present
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Odell Beckham Jr., left, and Gabrielle Union present the award for best breakthrough athlete at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jim Calhoun, men's basketball coach for the University
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Jim Calhoun, men's basketball coach for the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., accepts the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley accepts the best
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Giants running back Saquon Barkley accepts the best breakthrough athlete award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union, from left, and Odell Beckham Jr.
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Gabrielle Union, from left, and Odell Beckham Jr. present the award for best breakthrough athlete to Giants running back Saquon Barkley at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Roman Reigns, right, presents the best coach award
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Roman Reigns, right, presents the best coach award to Jim Calhoun, men's basketball coach for the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Host Tracy Morgan speaks on stage at the
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Host Tracy Morgan speaks on stage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Zion Williamson, of the Duke men's basketball team,
Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

Zion Williamson, of the Duke men's basketball team, accepts the award for best college athlete at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton signs Former Yankee, 'Ball Four' author Jim Bouton dies at 80
Allie Long celebrates during the U.S. Women's National LI's Long, Dunn honored alongside U.S. teammates
This composite image shows WFAN's Mike Francesa, left, Francesa edges Kay, finishes first in spring ratings
Nick Derosa, 81, of East Rockaway, belts a Seniors hustle around field to honor 1969 Mets 
St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds shoots a technical Ponds getting his feet wet at Summer League
RJ Barrett of the Knicks brings the ball Barrett continues to shake off rust at Summer League
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search