TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
68° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage ward at ESPYs

Former gymnast Sarah Klein, former Michigan State softball

Former gymnast Sarah Klein, former Michigan State softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez and gymnast Aly Raisman, from left in front, and others who suffered sexual abuse accept the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP / Phil McCarten

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — More than 140 survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University joined hands on stage to be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYs.

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night in a powerful and solemn closing to the show that honors the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports.

Gymnast Aly Raisman, softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez and gymnast Sarah Klein, who said she was Nasser’s first victim 30 years ago, took turns speaking. Klein chided the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State for placing “money and medals above the safety of child athletes.”

Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim won a leading three ESPYs, including best female athlete, while Alex Ovechkin claimed best male athlete.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Five issues facing the Yankees in the second half
Jeurys Familia of the Mets walks to the Five issues facing the Mets in the second half
Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis speaks to the media Best: Revis leaves behind complicated legacy
Darrelle Revis, who retired Wednesday, played eight Ex-Jet Darrelle Revis announces retirement
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from Cespedes plays first base in rehab game
Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on from the With 2018 a lost cause, Mets are preparing for ’19