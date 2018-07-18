TODAY'S PAPER
ESPYs 2018: The red carpet

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Photos of athletes arriving on the red carpet of the 2018 ESPYs on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Sheldon Bailey arrives at the ESPY Awards at
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Sheldon Bailey arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

MMA fighter Rose Namajunas arrives at the ESPY
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

MMA fighter Rose Namajunas arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee arrives at the
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles,, left, and Tori Moore
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles,, left, and Tori Moore arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim arrives at the ESPY Awards
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Snowboarder Chloe Kim arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Denise Austin arrives at the ESPY Awards at
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Denise Austin arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Former boxer Laila Ali arrives at the ESPY
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Former boxer Laila Ali arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Honoree Jake Wood attends the 2018 ESPY Awards
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Honoree Jake Wood attends the 2018 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Show Live! Celebrates With Moet & Chandon at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles, California.

Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye arrives at the ESPY
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

NFL football free agent Chris Johnson arrives at
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

NFL football free agent Chris Johnson arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

CJ
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

CJ "Lana" Perry arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Redmond Gerard arrives at the ESPY Awards at
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Redmond Gerard arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Adam Rippon arrives at the ESPY Awards at
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Adam Rippon arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Nastia Liukin arrives at the ESPY Awards at
Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Nastia Liukin arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Kyle Calder attends the 2018 ESPY Awards Red
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Kyle Calder attends the 2018 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Show Live! Celebrates With Moet & Chandon at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

