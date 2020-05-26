LI's Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Russell Wilson to host ESPYS

Sue Bird, a Syosset native, will be among the hosts of this year’s ESPYS on ESPN on June 21, joining U.S. National Women’s Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Rather than focus primarily on athletic achievement, this year’s show will be centered on narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports,” as ESPN put it in a news release.

“There is so much good being done in the world right now, and ‘The ESPYS’ are recognizing a sports community whose achievements reach far beyond the court,” Bird said in a news release. “I’m proud to be hosting this year’s unique show with Megan and Russell, two athletes I admire for their talent, but more importantly, their compassion in today’s world.”

Bird is a four-time Olympic gold medalist women’s basketball. Rapinoe, who is Bird’s girlfriend, is a two-time Women’s World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Wilson has played in two Super Bowls and won one.

The hosts will appear remotely and the show will be recorded rather than live.

Among the awards scheduled to be presented are the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.