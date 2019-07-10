TODAY'S PAPER
2019 ESPYs red carpet

Scenes from the red carpet ahead of the 2019 ESPY awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Nastia Liukin arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

UFC fighter Tyron Woodley arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

The Washington Redskins' Daron Payne, right, and Yung Yaun arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Megan Wollover, left, and Tracy Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Tracy Morgan arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

An ESPY statue appears on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Event signage appears at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

