TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Evening
SEARCH
25° Good Evening
SportsMedia

Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts appear likely to replace Mike Francesa on WFAN

From left, Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno join

From left, Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno join Mike Francesa at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan for Francesa's penultimate show on WFAN on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Credit: Entercom

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

WFAN appears to have settled on a replacement for Mike Francesa in afternoon drive time, with Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno now more likely than ever to move from middays to afternoons starting Jan. 2.

They will work afternoons together next week, but as part of the usual mix-and-match December lineup. The question is when they will be announced as Francesa’s regular successors, which could come as early as Friday or perhaps early next week.

None of this was official as of late Thursday afternoon, and it still is possible there could be a holdup in contract negotiations that could scuttle the plan.

Both Roberts and Benigno, who have been together since 2007, have contracts that expire at the end of 2020, and both presumably are seeking a raise and an extension to make the move the drive time.

Roberts long has been a lock for one of the spots to succeed Francesa, who left drive time on Dec. 6. Benigno’s role was less certain, with Maggie Gray also a candidate. But according to two people familiar with the process, talks with Benigno heated up on Thursday.

Gray and Marc Malusis are the favorites to be the new midday team starting in January.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner looks on during batting Yankees, Gardner agree to deal
Cooper Kupp and the Rams will be the NFL picks: Rams a lock at Dallas; Giants won't cover
The Mets will not be acquiring Pirates' Starling Mets not close to a deal for Starling Marte
The Red Sox's Rick Porcello pitches during the Source: Mets, Porcello agree to one-year deal
Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. against the Brooklyn Marcus Morris wants to stay and help Knicks turn things around
Are the Mets in a place where they Lennon: How will Mets handle their bloated contracts?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search