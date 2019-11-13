TODAY'S PAPER
WFAN's Evan Roberts not sitting in with Maggie Gray and Bart Scott next week, source says

WFAN Radio host Evan Roberts speaks at the Huddle Up - Radio Sets the Score panel at Liberty Theate on Sept. 29, 2016, in New York City. Credit: D Dipasupil

By Neil Best
WFAN’s afternoon drive time tryouts have taken a detour, with Evan Roberts no longer scheduled to work alongside Maggie Gray and Bart Scott next week from 1 to 3 p.m., according to a person familiar with the station’s plans.

This week John Jastremski is sitting in with Gray and Scott in what widely is viewed as a test of a potential show to replace Mike Francesa in January. The combination got off to an uncertain start on Monday, with the trio struggling at times to get words in over one another, especially Jastremski. He was more assertive on Tuesday.

The plan was to have longtime midday co-host Roberts join Gray and Scott next week, but that idea has been postponed for now. The reason was not clear, but in the past Roberts has expressed wariness over a three-person show. 

The wild card in WFAN’s plans is Scott, because his contract expires at the end of this year, and WFAN is believed to want to feature him prominently on the station.

The most seamless option would be simply to move Roberts and his longtime co-host Joe Benigno into drive time. But Benigno’s contract expires after 2020 and he openly has discussed retirement in recent years.

