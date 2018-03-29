The NCAA Tournament concludes Monday night with its national championship men’s basketball game on TBS.
But first, the semifinals.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will be using their platforms for its “TeamCast” of the Final Four games on Saturday and Monday. These will be team-specific telecasts, with the majority of the on-air participants being alumni of the schools they’re covering.
FINAL FOUR: Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago
Michigan TeamCast, 6 p.m. on TNT
Play-by-play: Matt Park, Michigan women’s basketball announcer.
Analyst: Jay Feely, Michigan alum and former NFL kicker.
Reporter: Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN medical correspondent.
Loyola-Chicago TeamCast, 6 p.m. on TruTV
Play-by-play: Jeff Hagedorn, Loyola’s radio announcer.
Analyst: Jerry Harkness, 1963 national champion.
Reporter: Shams Charania, NBA writer for Yahoo! Sports
FINAL FOUR: Kansas vs. Villanova
Kansas TeamCast, after first game on TNT
Play-by-play: Dave Armstrong, Kansas’ TV announcer.
Analyst: Scott Pollard, 2008 NBA champion.
Reporter: Rob Riggle, actor.
Villanova TeamCast, after first game on TruTV
Play-by-play: Scott Graham, Big East announcer.
Analyst: Randy Foye, NBA veteran.
Reporter: Kacie McDonnell, NESN.
