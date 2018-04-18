TODAY'S PAPER
Fox Sports announces pre-game show for Thursday Night Football

Michael Strahan arrives for the 90th Annual Academy

Michael Strahan arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON

By Newsday Staff
Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan will headline a new Thursday night pre-game show live from New York City for the 2018 NFL season, Fox Sports announced on Wednesday.

The show, which will air at 7:30 p.m. on the Fox broadcast network and NFL Network, will begin in Week 4 and take viewers up to the 8:30 p.m. kickoff.

In January, Fox Sports was awarded a five-year deal for Thursday Night Football, which includes games between Weeks 4-15 (excluding Thanksgiving night) to be broadcast on Fox, simulcast on NFL Network and distributed in Spanish on Fox Deportes.

“Terry, Howie and Michael, along with our partners at NFL Network, will set the weekly tone with expert analysis and special guests for a dynamic lead-in to each Thursday Night matchup,” Fox Sports president and executive producer Eric Shanks said in a statement.

Strahan will serve as host. Strahan, Bradshaw and Long each will continue in their roles as analysts on Fox NFL Sunday.

