WFAN will not waste any time moving on from the Mike Francesa era in afternoon drive time, test driving at least some elements of its new team starting Monday.

Chris Carlin is scheduled to work all five weekdays next week, and is expected to be joined for at least some of those shifts by Maggie Gray and/or Bart Scott, his teammates for the new afternoon show that officially launches on Jan. 2.

The week of Dec. 25 presumably will feature fill-in hosts in that time slot.

Francesa’s final show is scheduled for Friday.