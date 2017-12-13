TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 24° Good Morning
Overcast 24° Good Morning
SportsMedia

Mike Francesa done Friday, Chris Carlin starts Monday on WFAN

Chris Carlin is among the team replacing Mike

Chris Carlin is among the team replacing Mike Francesa on WFAN. Photo Credit: SNY

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WFAN will not waste any time moving on from the Mike Francesa era in afternoon drive time, test driving at least some elements of its new team starting Monday.

Chris Carlin is scheduled to work all five weekdays next week, and is expected to be joined for at least some of those shifts by Maggie Gray and/or Bart Scott, his teammates for the new afternoon show that officially launches on Jan. 2.

The week of Dec. 25 presumably will feature fill-in hosts in that time slot.

Francesa’s final show is scheduled for Friday.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda reacts Michael Pineda signs two-year deal with Twins
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis takes a shot against Porzingis scores 37 to lead Knicks’ OT win over Lakers
Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw pauses between pitches Mets’ top bullpen targets are going elsewhere
LaVar Ball reacts after a basket by his Barker: As usual, LaVar goes gonzo over Lonzo
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball Okafor, Stauskas watch balanced Nets win
Justin Wright-Foreman scored 33 points to lead Hofstra Hofstra tops Stony Brook in Battle of Long Island