Mike Francesa met at WFAN’s lower Manhattan studios around noon Tuesday with Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, presumably in an effort to clear the air and find a way to peacefully coexist moving forward.

“I met with them. We are all on the same page,” Francesa said.

Carlin declined to comment about the meeting, which was said to last around 20 minutes.

Mike Francesa is in the building. Tune in at 3 p.m. for his return to the airwaves. pic.twitter.com/pzqw8QnpOe — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 1, 2018

Mark Chernoff, the station’s vice president of programming, also sat in on the meeting.

Starting Tuesday, “CMB” will be heard from 1 to 3 p.m. rather than from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to make way for Francesa’s return in the 3 to 6:30 p.m. slot.

Francesa and Carlin have had a strained relationship for years, one presumably not helped by the new schedule lineup.

Chernoff told Newsday last week that he planned to have all of the parties talk through things, and Francesa said he was open to doing so if asked.