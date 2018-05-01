TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
69° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Francesa meets with Carlin, Gray, Scott before going on WFAN today

Mike Francesa at the WFAN studios in Manhattan

Mike Francesa at the WFAN studios in Manhattan on May 16, 2016. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Mike Francesa met at WFAN’s lower Manhattan studios around noon Tuesday with Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, presumably in an effort to clear the air and find a way to peacefully coexist moving forward.

“I met with them. We are all on the same page,” Francesa said.

Carlin declined to comment about the meeting, which was said to last around 20 minutes.

Mark Chernoff, the station’s vice president of programming, also sat in on the meeting.

Starting Tuesday, “CMB” will be heard from 1 to 3 p.m. rather than from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to make way for Francesa’s return in the 3 to 6:30 p.m. slot.

Francesa and Carlin have had a strained relationship for years, one presumably not helped by the new schedule lineup.

Chernoff told Newsday last week that he planned to have all of the parties talk through things, and Francesa said he was open to doing so if asked.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Mets catcher Jose Lobaton strikes out swinging against Mets’ catching situation remains a problem
Eli Manning #10 and Ereck Flowers #74 of Rosenhaus to now represent Giants’ Flowers
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, left, Source: Knicks interview Mike Brown
Marissa Coleman of the Indiana Fever drives to Liberty sign WNBA veteran Marissa Coleman
4/30/18: Morton K's 10 to put an end Highlights: Astros 2, Yankees 1
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees After starting first 27 games, Judge gets a rest