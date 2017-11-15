No one said replacing Mike Francesa on WFAN would be easy, but as it turned out, just naming his replacements took longer and was more complicated than expected.

The station finally did so on Wednesday morning, announcing that Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott will be the afternoon team starting Jan. 2, and that Gregg Giannotti will replace Craig Carton alongside Boomer Esiason in the morning the same day.

Carlin, a former producer of WFAN’s “Mike and the Mad Dog” show, until Tuesday co-hosted a talk show on Philadelphia’s WIP. Gray works for CBS Sports Radio’s national network and SI.com.

Scott is a former Ravens and Jets linebacker who this season has been an analyst for ESPN New York radio. The show will be called “The Afternoon Drive with Carlin, Bart and Maggie.”

“It’s home, it’s New York, it’s an incredible opportunity for me,” Carlin said on air Wednesday. “I couldn’t turn it down.”

Gray will be the first female host on WFAN’s daytime schedule since Suzyn Waldman left the midday show in 2001. Scott will be WFAN’s first African-American host in daytime since Dave Sims worked middays in 1993.

“With the addition of Gregg to the WFAN morning show alongside Boomer, and with Chris, Bart and Maggie joining us in the afternoon, we’ve assembled a stellar line-up that we’re proud to showcase on WFAN,” WFAN’s vice president of programming Mark Chernoff said in a statement. “New York sports fans are about to be entertained, challenged and engaged like never before.”

Francesa initially said he would leave after 2017 when he signed his most recent contract in April of 2013, and reiterated his plan in January of 2016 in an interview with Fox’s Katie Nolan.

Chernoff initially set Labor Day as an informal goal to identify a new show – after a summer of experimentation and tryouts that included New Jersey governor Chris Christie. That deadline came and went, and the situation became more complicated on Sept. 6, when morning co-host Craig Carton was arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and securities fraud. He resigned a week later.

Shortly thereafter, Francesa signaled that he would be open to staying on to help the station through the crisis, and he met with management to discuss potential contract terms. But both sides quickly agreed to stick with the original plan.

Esiason flirted with moving to afternoons, and others were approached, including Adam Schein and Max Kellerman. Kimberly Jones and Chris Simms both recently turned down the job.

Jones, a frequent, long-time fill-in at WFAN, is a reporter at the NFL Network, and Simms has seen his role at NBC Sports grow in recent months. He also is an analyst for Bleacher Report.

By going with an eclectic, three-person team, WFAN might minimize direct comparisons to Francesa and hope the combination clicks with listeners.

“The mix of distinctive new voices and line-up changes alongside perennial on-air favorites ensures a continuously remarkable listening experience for the passionate New York sports fans we proudly serve,” said Marc Rayfield, senior vice president/market manager of CBS Radio New York.

The trio will be far less expensive than Francesa, likely making a combined salary no more than a quarter the size of the $5 million a year the outgoing star is believed to earn.

Carlin, Gray and Scott also will not put in as many hours on air as their predecessor. The afternoon show will shrink by one hour, to 2 to 6:30 p.m., while the midday show with Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts will grow to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bombastic Scott appears to have the personality for the job, but he will have to take a crash course in knowing and caring about New York baseball, the station’s core sports subject. He grew up in Detroit.

“It’s just sports, man,” Scott said on air. “It’s the greatest form of reality TV. You know me, I’m always prepared . . . I’ll do my homework.”

Jerry Recco has joined Esiason most of the time since Carton left and is expected to remain a key part of the show in his role as the update person moving forward. Giannotti, who has been co-hosting the morning show on CBS Sports Radio, is known for his impersonations of WFAN hosts such as Francesa and Benigno. He graduated from Bellport High School, so alongside East Islip alum Esiason, the show will have a distinct South Shore Suffolk feel.

Giannotti said Carton reached out to him Tuesday to congratulate him on getting the gig. “It meant the world to me,” Giannotti said of hearing from Carton. The new morning show will be called “Boomer & Gio” and will be preceded by “The Warmup Show” with Al Dukes and Recco at 5:40 a.m.

Francesa’s final show is set for Dec. 15. He said he plans to resurface in a new media role around April 1, when he is contractually free to pursue whatever he wishes.

But he already has settled on his first post-WFAN media appearance. On Dec. 18, he will sit in with the cast of one of his favorite shows, CNBC’s business-oriented “Halftime Report.”