Game 7 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros on Saturday night averaged 9.92 million viewers on FS1 — the most for any telecast in the network’s four-year history. The audience peaked at 11.76 million from 11 to 11:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
Fox said the total average audience for the game, including FS1, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports Go, was 10.5 million.
Game 7, in which the Astros advanced to the World Series with a 4-0 victory over the Yankees, was the most-watched league championship telecast on any network since 2010, when the Giants and Phillies averaged 11.64 million on Fox.
Fox said average overall viewership for the ALCS was 6.52 million, up 95 percent over a five-game series between the Indians and Blue Jays last year.
