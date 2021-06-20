The Esiason and Martin families celebrated both a wedding and a game-winning playoff goal on Saturday night.

Then Sunday brought a happy news hat trick.

Gunnar Esiason announced on Twitter that he and his new wife, Darcy, are expecting a baby boy in December.

We’ve been going through IVF for some time now because of the infertility that accompanies cystic fibrosis. It’s been my dream to be a father one day, and I couldn’t imagine living my dream with anyone else by my side. My beautiful bride is pregnant with our son due in December. pic.twitter.com/1olrpwbO7Y — 𝙂𝙐𝙉𝙉𝘼𝙍 𝙀𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉 (@G17Esiason) Jun 171, 2021

"We’ve been going through IVF for some time now because of the infertility that accompanies cystic fibrosis," Esiason wrote. "It’s been my dream to be a father one day, and I couldn’t imagine living my dream with anyone else by my side. My beautiful bride is pregnant with our son due in December."

Esiason is the son of WFAN host Boomer Esiason and brother-in-law of the Islanders’ Matt Martin, who is married to Gunnar’s sister, Sydney. Martin was supposed to be in the wedding party in Massachusetts, but he had to work. He ended up scoring the deciding goal in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 4 of a Stanley Cup semifinal.

"One of the most common symptoms of cystic fibrosis is congenital bilateral absence of the vas deferens," Gunnar wrote. "Men with CF can still father children, but require IVF treatments to do so. While my part of IVF was uncomfortable, it was easy compared to Darcy’s. She is my forever hero."

Boomer Esiason retweeted Gunnar’s post, writing, "My man is a man," and praising his son for "miracles he shares to inspire and bring hope."

Sydney wrote, "Been so beside myself all weekend after finding this news out Thursday but @7BOOMERESIASON definitely cried the most."