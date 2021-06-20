TODAY'S PAPER
Gunnar Esiason and new wife Darcy expecting baby boy in December

Gunnar Esiason discusses preparations for the Empire Challenge

Gunnar Esiason discusses preparations for the Empire Challenge football game at Hofstra University on June 12, 2019. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The Esiason and Martin families celebrated both a wedding and a game-winning playoff goal on Saturday night.

Then Sunday brought a happy news hat trick.

Gunnar Esiason announced on Twitter that he and his new wife, Darcy, are expecting a baby boy in December.

"We’ve been going through IVF for some time now because of the infertility that accompanies cystic fibrosis," Esiason wrote. "It’s been my dream to be a father one day, and I couldn’t imagine living my dream with anyone else by my side. My beautiful bride is pregnant with our son due in December."

Esiason is the son of WFAN host Boomer Esiason and brother-in-law of the Islanders’ Matt Martin, who is married to Gunnar’s sister, Sydney. Martin was supposed to be in the wedding party in Massachusetts, but he had to work. He ended up scoring the deciding goal in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 4 of a Stanley Cup semifinal.

"One of the most common symptoms of cystic fibrosis is congenital bilateral absence of the vas deferens," Gunnar wrote. "Men with CF can still father children, but require IVF treatments to do so. While my part of IVF was uncomfortable, it was easy compared to Darcy’s. She is my forever hero."

Boomer Esiason retweeted Gunnar’s post, writing, "My man is a man," and praising his son for "miracles he shares to inspire and bring hope."

Sydney wrote, "Been so beside myself all weekend after finding this news out Thursday but @7BOOMERESIASON definitely cried the most."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

