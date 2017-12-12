TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Overcast 52° Good Morning
SportsMedia

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk among NFL Network analysts suspended after sexual misconduct lawsuit

Ike Taylor and Heath Evans also suspended pending investigation.

Marshall Faulk speaks among the 2017 College Football

Marshall Faulk speaks among the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class during the press conference for the 60th NFF Anual Awards Ceremony at New York Hilton Midtown on December 5, 2017 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts have been suspended after a former employee alleged sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Tuesday identified the three as Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans. He says they have been “suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations.”

According to court documents first reported by Bloomberg, former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor described several sexually inappropriate encounters with the three retired NFL players and others who have worked for the NFL Network.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former NFL Network analyst Donovan McNabb are among those named in the suit. McNabb now works for ESPN.

Cantor worked at the NFL Network for a decade. She filed an amended complaint originally filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in October.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Josh McCown is hit by the Jets’ McCown done for season; Petty to start
Matt Harvey of the Mets stands on the Orioles, Rangers interested in Harvey, source says
Jets receiver and punt returner Jeremy Kerley is Bowles considers making roster moves
Landon Collins of the Giants is attended to Giants unsure about Collins’ status for rest of season
Don't expect Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, left, or Glauber: Untested Webb, Hackenberg far from ready
Aaron Judge of the Yankees celebrates his three-run Judge told Cashman he’s ‘pumped’ Stanton is a Yankee