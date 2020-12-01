TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

CC Sabathia documentary 'Under the Grapefruit Tree' to premiere on HBO

CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees pitches

CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees pitches during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Oct. 17, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

"Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story," will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. on Dec. 22, the network announced on Tuesday.

The documentary, produced in association with Major League Baseball, tells the story of the former Yankees pitcher with a particular focus on behind-the-scenes footage from his final season in 2019.

Sabathia narrates the film, which begins with him learning to pitch by throwing grapefruits picked from a tree in his grandmother’s California backyard.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the chance to give viewers an inside look into my career and to share my unfiltered story," Sabathia said in a news release. "I struggled for a long time with alcohol addiction and anxiety, which I pretty much hid from everyone I knew.

"It’s my hope we can inspire athletes and non-athletes alike to open up and let their friends, family and teammates know that there is a path through this. You are not alone."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., right, Liberty have best chance to land No. 1 pick in lottery
Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks runs for The NFL teams who reached the postseason with losing records
Nets coach Steve Nash poses for portraits on New coach Nash might be only mystery for strong Nets squad
Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens works the pitching Hensley Meulens won't return as Mets' bench coach
St. John's Julian Champagnie, right, shoots over Boston St. John's holds off Boston College to begin season 3-0
Hofstra guard Jalen Ray goes up for a Hofstra rallies past FDU in return to Mack Sports Complex
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search