"Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story," will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. on Dec. 22, the network announced on Tuesday.

The documentary, produced in association with Major League Baseball, tells the story of the former Yankees pitcher with a particular focus on behind-the-scenes footage from his final season in 2019.

Sabathia narrates the film, which begins with him learning to pitch by throwing grapefruits picked from a tree in his grandmother’s California backyard.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the chance to give viewers an inside look into my career and to share my unfiltered story," Sabathia said in a news release. "I struggled for a long time with alcohol addiction and anxiety, which I pretty much hid from everyone I knew.

"It’s my hope we can inspire athletes and non-athletes alike to open up and let their friends, family and teammates know that there is a path through this. You are not alone."