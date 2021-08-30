Wednesday is Howie Rose's last Mets radio broadcast this season

Mets radio announcer Howe Rose will miss the rest of the season after working Wednesday’s game against the Marlins, he announced on Twitter on Monday morning.

"Some of you may know that I’ve been dealing with a personal medical issue this season," Rose wrote. "In light of this I will require surgery later this week, so following Wednesday’s game I will have to put this season in the books. Looking forward to starting a new chapter next spring."

Rose missed a week in April, at which time he tweeted, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your kind thoughts and wishes this past week. I’ve been dealing with a medical issue which is being treated but thankfully will be back in the booth tomorrow night. Missed you a lot and can’t wait to return. Much love to all."

Rose, 67, has been calling Mets games on radio and/or television for the past quarter-century.