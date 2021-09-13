TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Howie Rose thanks fans for their support as 'arduous' recovery from surgery begins

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose Credit: Neil Best / NEWSDAY

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Howie Rose, who underwent surgery for an undisclosed illness earlier this month, wrote on Twitter on Monday that his "arduous" recovery is underway and thanked fans and friends for their support.

"I just want to send my heartfelt thanks for your beautiful well wishes over the past weeks," the Mets’ radio play-by-play man wrote. "Recovery, however arduous, is underway and you have given me strength that is impossible to measure.

"I love and miss you, and as long as my thumbs work we will stay connected."

Rose announced on Aug. 30 that he would miss the rest of the Mets season, and ended up working his final game on Aug. 31. He said he intends to be back in time for spring training in 2021.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres warms up
Yankees move Gleyber Torres back to second base 
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is
Becton's knee injury may not be worst-case scenario
Watch every play by Jets rookie QB Zach
Watch every Zach Wilson play from his NFL debut Week 1
Francisco Lindor hits 3 home runs in Mets'
Yankees vs. Mets Highlights: Lindor hits 3 home runs
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor reacts to the dugout
Lindor hits three homers as Mets top Yanks in Subway Series finale
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor comes out of the
Lennon: Lindor makes a whole bunch of new friends
Didn’t find what you were looking for?