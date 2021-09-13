Howie Rose, who underwent surgery for an undisclosed illness earlier this month, wrote on Twitter on Monday that his "arduous" recovery is underway and thanked fans and friends for their support.

"I just want to send my heartfelt thanks for your beautiful well wishes over the past weeks," the Mets’ radio play-by-play man wrote. "Recovery, however arduous, is underway and you have given me strength that is impossible to measure.

"I love and miss you, and as long as my thumbs work we will stay connected."

Rose announced on Aug. 30 that he would miss the rest of the Mets season, and ended up working his final game on Aug. 31. He said he intends to be back in time for spring training in 2021.