TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Howie Rose will scale back on calling Mets games this season

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose Credit: Neil Best / NEWSDAY

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Howie Rose, the Mets’ longtime lead radio announcer, will cut back on his schedule this season in the wake of a health issue that cost him parts of the 2021 season.

Rose, 68, told Newsday on Thursday that he still plans to work most games but will skip long road trips such as ones to California, Arizona and Colorado.

The schedule change might have happened even if not for his health scare, Rose said, but he added "clearly, the physical situation and my surgery and recovery from that and my new normal dictates I have to cut back."

WCBS, which carries Mets games, has not said who will fill in for Rose alongside his partner, Wayne Randazzo.

Local baseball TV and radio teams are due to return to the road after doing away games off TV monitors last year.

Rose missed some games while being treated for his condition, then missed the entire last month upon having surgery.

"I was diagnosed with something last spring that we treated during the season with the hope of avoiding surgery, but we just weren’t able to get to that point," he said.

"I had to have the surgery that I did. I’ve been told that everything looked good after that and I should resume my life and so that’s where I’m at right now."

Even without that, Rose likely would have sought to cut back within the next two or three years to maintain peak on-air performance.

"I’m 68 and I’ve got a lot of miles on me from having done two sports [Mets and Islanders] full time for a lot of years," he said. "I’ve talked to some of the other radio guys around the league. I think we’re all in that boat when we get to this point in our careers.

"In order to maintain our ability to do the job to the highest level, we need to cut back along the way."

Rose has resumed his five-year-old recreational golf career – "I suck beyond suckage," he said – and that he has been told he is good to go on and off the golf course.

"The doctor said no restrictions; just live your life," he said. "So that’s what I’m doing. How I respond to the rigors and routines of travel is to be determined."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Travis Jankowski, who played with the Phillies in
Mets sign former SBU star Jankowski
Houston Texans defensive lineman Jacob Martin against the
Source: Jets to add edge rusher Martin
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau gestures during the
Report: Thibodeau expected to be back for third season as Knicks coach
Knicks guard RJ Barrett gestures after scoring a
Barrett leads Knicks on romp over depleted Trail Blazers
Kevin Durant of the Nets and head coach
Dinwiddie stuns Nets with three at the buzzer to win it for Dallas
Mets reliever Trevor May's journey from Seattle to
Mets reliever May thrown for curveball during trip
Didn’t find what you were looking for?