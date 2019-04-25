TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsMedia

Hurricanes announcer John Forslund has the call for NBC for the Islanders' series ... against the Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after Game 7 of

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after Game 7 of a first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals on April 24, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Like the Islanders, MSG Networks' Brendan Burke has advanced to the second round of the playoffs. But he will not do so with the Islanders.

Burke, a rising star in NBC’s hockey stable, was to call Game 1 of the Stars-Blues series – along with his sometime MSG partner A.J. Mleczko – on Thursday night and also is set for Game 1 of Avalanche-Sharks on Friday.

But that does not mean the Hurricanes-Islanders series will be without an announcer with particular expertise on one of the teams. It’s just that that announcer will be Carolina’s longtime play-by-play man, John Forslund.

Forslund, who has been calling Hurricanes games since before the franchise moved to Carolina from Hartford, is slated for the entire series, with analysts Ed Olczyk and Brian Boucher joining him for Games 1 and 2.

Then Olczyk will leave to tend to his Kentucky Derby duties for NBC while Forslund and Boucher work Games 3 and 4 in Raleigh.

Forslund is an NBC regular and would have worked the second round with or without the Hurricanes advancing.

MSG is not allowed to carry games live, but it will offer postgame shows after each game (simulcast on MSG and MSG Plus), featuring host Bill Pidto and analysts Butch Goring and Jennifer Botterill. (Regular host Shannon Hogan gave birth to a daughter on April 19 and is on maternity leave.)

Burke is expected to contribute to MSG's studio show when he can during the series.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Fan cheer after the Islanders scored a third-period Isles' resale tickets for Barclays lower than Coliseum
Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) stretches with Isles' long layoff gave Cal Clutterbuck time to heal
Mets relief pitcher Jacob Rhame looks on after Mets pitcher Rhame suspended two games
Justin Faulk #27 and Teuvo Teravainen #86 of Breaking down the Isles-Canes series
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold slaps five Jets take shot at Giants on Twitter over Darnold
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella during a March 23, 2019, Hofstra's Parrella scores high with smarts