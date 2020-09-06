John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call the Eastern Conference finals between the Islanders and Lightning for NBC starting Monday night in Edmonton.

Forslund and Boucher called the Islanders' series against the Flyers in Toronto and were scheduled to travel to Western Canada on Sunday.

Because they already were in Canada, they will not have to quarantine like those arriving from the United States must.

Kenny Albert, Olczyk and Pierre McGuire are scheduled for the Western Conference finals opener between the Stars and Golden Knights on Sunday night, also in Edmonton.

Doc Emrick, NBC's lead hockey play-by-play man, has called some games from his home in Detroit during the postseason but is not currently scheduled to travel to Edmonton or call games from home during the conference finals.

It is possible he will work the Stanley Cup Final, which also will be held in Edmonton.